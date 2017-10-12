Play

Mavericks' Devin Harris: Won't play Thursday

Harris won't play during Thursday's game against the Hawks for rest, Mavericks' play-by-play analyst Mark Followill reports.

With J.J Barea and Wesley Matthews also getting Thursday night off, Dennis Smith, Yogi Ferrell and P.J. Dozier will probably see much of the run at the two guard spots. Harris should tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Hornets.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball