Mavericks' Devin Harris: Won't play Thursday
Harris won't play during Thursday's game against the Hawks for rest, Mavericks' play-by-play analyst Mark Followill reports.
With J.J Barea and Wesley Matthews also getting Thursday night off, Dennis Smith, Yogi Ferrell and P.J. Dozier will probably see much of the run at the two guard spots. Harris should tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Hornets.
