Mavericks' Devin Harris: Won't return vs. Portland
Harris left Saturday's game with a head injury, and wasn't able to return Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Harris left the game after contributing just six minutes off the bench, and was ruled out for the remainder of the night against the Trail Blazers. It's unclear how serious the injury is, however, more information should be available after the game. Harris has provided the Mavericks with 18.6 minutes, 8.6 points and 1.9 assists per game this season -- he put up 16 points in 18 minutes during their last contest against the Nuggets.
