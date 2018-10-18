Mavericks' Devin Harris: Won't return Wednesday
Harris (hamstring) won't return to Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Suns, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Harris was only on the court for six minutes prior to going down with the injury, going scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), with one assist. His injury is being listed as a left hamstring strain and he'll now focus on getting healthy ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Timberwolves. Tentatively consider Harris questionable for that contest until additional updates are provided following practice in the coming few days.
