Yanyuhang (knee) is expected to be out for the Mavericks next two preseason games against the 76ers, which both take place in China, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Yanyuhang has yet to practice with the Mavericks this fall due to knee tendinitis. Assuming he's out for both games in China, his next chance to take the floor would be Oct. 12 against Charlotte.