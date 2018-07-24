Mavericks' Ding Yanyuhang: Gets deal from Dallas
The Mavericks signed Yanyuhang to a contract Monday.
The terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but it appears Ding, a 6-foot-7 swingman from China, will get the opportunity to vie for a roster spot in training camp. Ding, who previously played with the Mavericks' Las Vegas and Orlando Summer League squads in 2017, has spent the last seven seasons with the Shandong Golden Stars of the Chinese Basketball Association. He suited up in 45 games for the club in 2017-18, averaging 26.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game to earn the league's Domestic MVP award for the second straight season.
