Mavericks' Ding Yanyuhang: Out Saturday
Yanyuhang is out for Saturday's preseason opener against Beijing due to a knee injury, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
It's not clear when Yanyuhang picked up the injury, but there's no indication it's serious. Still, it's causing him enough discomfort to delay his preseason debut for the team.
