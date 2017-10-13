Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Active, starting Friday
Nowitzki will play and start in Friday's preseason finale against the Hornets, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Nowitzki was held out Thursday for rest purposes, but he'll be out on the court for the second of a back-to-back set. The veteran will likely play limited minutes in Friday's contest, as it will serve as a brief tuneup before the start of his 20th NBA season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Out for rest Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Not listed on Monday injury report•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Won't play Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Snags nine boards in preseason win•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Expected to start at center•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Agrees to terms with Mavs•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...