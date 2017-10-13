Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Active, starting Friday

Nowitzki will play and start in Friday's preseason finale against the Hornets, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Nowitzki was held out Thursday for rest purposes, but he'll be out on the court for the second of a back-to-back set. The veteran will likely play limited minutes in Friday's contest, as it will serve as a brief tuneup before the start of his 20th NBA season.