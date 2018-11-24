Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Aiming for December return

Nowitzki (ankle) said Wednesday that he's hopeful to make his season debut "hopefully sometime in December," Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

Coach Rick Carlisle recently said that he expected Nowitzki to play at some point in November, but the big man's own comments suggest his timeline has been pushed back a bit. Nowitzki only resumed practicing about a week ago following April surgery for his left ankle, so he'll likely need some more time to build up his on-court activity and regain conditioning. Once he's cleared to play again, Nowitzki's minutes will likely be monitored carefully each game and he could be rested for one half of back-to-back sets.