Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Available Tuesday

Nowitzki (ankle) will play Tuesday against the Kings, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Nowitzki was listed as probable on the initial injury report after an ankle injury kept him out of Sunday's game against the Rockets, and the Mavs have now officially given him the green light to return. Expect Nowitzki to return to a starting spot in the frontcourt.

