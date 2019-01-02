Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Available Wednesday

Nowitzki (rest) isn't listed on the Mavericks' injury report Wednesday against the Hornets.

Nowitzki was withheld from the Mavericks' previous game Monday against the Thunder, but that was only because it was the second half of a back-to-back set. With two full days of rest between his last game, Nowitzki should fill his usual limited role off the bench in Charlotte.

