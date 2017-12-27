Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Blocks three shots in victory
Nowitzki collected 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 98-93 victory over Toronto.
Nowitzki continued his mini-resurgence as Dallas caused a boilover in beating the high-flying Raptors. He has now scored in double-figures in four straight games while also averaging 3.0 three-pointers over the same period. He is not a flashy player to have on your team but is looking like he is going to be able to provide you with some consistent scoring as well as perimeter shooting and some rebounds.
