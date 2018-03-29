Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Cleared to play Wednesday
Nowitzki will play in Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers, Mavericks radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Cooperstein reports.
Despite the fact that it's late in the season and the Mavericks are playing in the second night of a back-to-back set, Nowitzki will power through and remain in the lineup Wednesday. Look for him to log his usual workload with minutes in the low-20s, though fantasy owners may want to temper expectations a bit considering the big man has shot a meager 25 percent from the field and 7.1 percent from the three-point line over his last three games.
