Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Could be rested Saturday

Nowitzki might be rested Saturday against the 76ers and is considered questionable for the contest.

The veteran has taken a couple rest days since returning from an ankle surgery in December and is coming off a rough shooting night Friday in Boston, when he 0-for-10 from the floor and 0-for-8 from three-point range. Don't be surprised if the Mavericks give him another respite for the second half of the back-to-back set.