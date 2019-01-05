Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Could be rested Saturday
Nowitzki might be rested Saturday against the 76ers and is considered questionable for the contest.
The veteran has taken a couple rest days since returning from an ankle surgery in December and is coming off a rough shooting night Friday in Boston, when he 0-for-10 from the floor and 0-for-8 from three-point range. Don't be surprised if the Mavericks give him another respite for the second half of the back-to-back set.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...