Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Could return Wednesday
Nowitzki (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Nowitzki has yet to take part in any game action this season due to ankle surgery, although there's hope he could return in the near future. More news on his status for Wednesday should emerge closer to tip.
