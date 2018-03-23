Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Does little in 25 minutes Thursday

Nowitzki posted four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, a steal and a blocked shot in 25 minutes during Thursday's 119-112 loss to the Jazz.

The anemic stat lines from Nowitzki are becoming more frequent, as Salah Mejri and Nerlens Noel are poaching minutes and production underneath the basket. Noel was a DNP on Thursday, but Mejri, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell are all superseding Nowitzki's role effectively, leaving the veteran little room for progress.