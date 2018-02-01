Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Double-double in Wednesday's loss
Nowitzki scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 102-88 loss to the Suns.
It's only his third double-double of the season, and his first in over a month. Nowitzki is still capable of the occasional production performance, but overall his numbers continue to trend down -- not surprising for a player who'll turn 40 just after the playoffs, and who is old enough to be the father of some of his teammates.
