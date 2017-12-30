Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Double-doubles in Friday's win
Nowitzki turned in 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes in Friday's 128-120 win over the Pelicans.
The ageless veteran continues to churn out productive performances, with Friday's game marking his sixth straight double-digit scoring effort and eighth in the last nine games. Nowitzki has been especially active on the boards as of late, hauling in between six and 12 rebounds in the last four contests while recording at least one block in each of those games as well. December has represented his best stretch of the campaign thus far, as he's averaging 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists across a modest 26.3 minutes heading into the final game of the month against the Thunder on Sunday.
