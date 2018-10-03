Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Doubtful for season opener
Nowitzki (ankle) is doubtful for the Mavericks regular-season opener, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Nowitzki, who underwent surgery in April, has yet to practice with the team and is not expected to on their trip to China. Coach Rick Carlisle noted that in regards to Nowitzki taking the floor, his timetable should be looked at in terms of "weeks, not days."
