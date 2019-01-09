Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Doubtful Wednesday

Nowitzki is not expected to play Wednesday against Phoenix due to an illness.

Nowitzki was expected to play as of Tuesday night, but he popped up on the morning injury report and will likely be held out as the Mavs try to bounce back from a loss to the Lakers. In that contest, Nowitzki played 13 minutes and finished with two points, two rebounds and two assists. In his absence, Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber could each pick up a few extra minutes.