Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Drains five threes in Tuesday's win
Nowitzki scored 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 win over the Nuggets.
The future Hall of Famer is locked in from downtown at the moment, shooting 62.5 percent (15-for-24) from three-point range over his last four games. The rest of Nowitzki's skill set may have eroded, but the 39-year-old is still capable of draining open looks, and his current 43.9 percent shooting on the season from beyond the arc would remarkably be a career high if he can keep it up.
