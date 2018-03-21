Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Drops 19 points Tuesday
Nowitzki finished with 19 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three boards and two assists across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 loss to the Pelicans.
Nowitzki continues to show flashes of his younger self periodically throughout the season, with Tuesday being no exception. He managed his highest point total since March 4, also against the Pelicans, where he dropped 23 points while also adding seven rebounds. He's upped his three-point percentage to 42.9 -- the highest mark of his career.
