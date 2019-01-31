Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Drops season-high 14 points

Nowitzki produced 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 114-90 win over the Knicks.

Nowitzki scored a season-high 14 points off the bench Wednesday night on what was his most efficient outing of the season as well. Rebounds and assists are more of an afterthought for Nowitzki, who has no motivation to get roughed up in the paint when he can spot up and shoot.