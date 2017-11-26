Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Drops season-high 19 points in win over OKC

Nowitzki had his best game of the season on Saturday, as he collected a season-high 19 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3PT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 97-81 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This was easily Nowitzki's best game of the season, as he's showing signs of life the past few weeks. In fact, he has at least 12 points in six of his last eight games, as he scored seven or less in three of four to start the month. That's the sort of production fantasy owners hoped for at the beginning of the season and it's a great sign to see him post such a potent line in 22 minutes of action. It remains to be seen if he'll wear down as the season goes or if he's taking some time to finds his legs. In any case, his minutes are unlikely to reach 30 too often this season, as it's becoming a rebuild year for the struggling Mavs.