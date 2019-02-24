Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Enters starting five
Nowitzki is listed in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Nowitzki will grab his first start of the season Saturday as Maxi Kleber is sidelined with an illness. The veteran is averaging 4.7 points and 1.9 rebounds over 11.3 minutes in 27 games so far this season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Hits three long-balls in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores 12 points in 17 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Drops season-high 14 points•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Plays seven minutes in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Available Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Probable for Friday•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...