Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Enters starting five

Nowitzki is listed in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Nowitzki will grab his first start of the season Saturday as Maxi Kleber is sidelined with an illness. The veteran is averaging 4.7 points and 1.9 rebounds over 11.3 minutes in 27 games so far this season.

