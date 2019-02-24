Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Excels in starting role
Nowitzki posted 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 25 minutes in Saturday's 125-109 loss to the Jazz.
Nowitzki continues to trick Father Time, as he logged his highest minutes total of the season in Saturday's contest. This will most likely be Nowitzki's final season, but he's going to be called upon to fill some pretty significant gaps for the team moving forward. While the trade for Kristaps Porzingis will improve Dallas' roster long-term, he won't see any playing time this season, and the hole left by DeAndre Jordan will require increased playing time from Nowitzki and role player Dwight Powell.
