Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Expected to start at center
Nowitzki is expected to open the season as the team's starting center, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Despite re-signing Nerlens Noel this offseason, coach Rick Carlisle said he wants to start Nowitzki at center in order to allow the Mavericks to pick up the pace and space the floor better. That should also mean Harrison Barnes slides over to power forward. Still, this likely won't result in any dramatic changes to Nowitzki's fantasy value. He's still 39 years old and the Mavericks will likely take a cautious approach with his workload most nights, which could ultimately hurt Nowitzki's overall fantasy utility. After averaging 26.4 minutes a season ago, it wouldn't be surprising if Nowitzki saw his playing time take a slight dip once again in an effort to keep him as fresh as possible.
