Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Feeling good following ankle surgery
Nowitzki said Sunday that he's progressing as expected from the minor ankle procedure he underwent on his left ankle April 5, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Nowitzki has resumed walking without the assistance of crutches but will need to wear a walking boot for the next two weeks before he's able to remove it and engage in more intense workouts. The veteran big man, who will turn 40 in June, should be back to full strength well before training camp in the fall as he prepares for his 21st -- and likely final -- NBA campaign. Nowitzki suited up in 77 contests during the 2017-18 season, finishing with 12.0 points (on 45.6 percent shooting from the field), 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.6 assists in 24.7 minutes per game. He should retain a regular spot in the starting lineup next season, but will likely see his playing time take a hit for the third year in a row.
