Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Fights through back issues Saturday

Nowitzki (back) managed 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 32 minutes in Saturday's 97-90 loss to the Jazz.

The ageless veteran had only logged four minutes in the fourth quarter Friday due to back tightness, but he was in fine form just 24 hours later while posting his first double-double since Feb. 8. Nowitzki continues rolling along, now having scored in double digits in 10 consecutive games and hauling in double-digit boards in three of those games. His product remains consistent in his age-39 season, even as his minutes typically remain in mid-to-upper 20s on most nights.