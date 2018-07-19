Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Finalizing one-year deal
Nowitzki and the Mavs are working toward finalizing a one-year, $5 million contract, Shams Charania of Yahoo reports.
While Charania notes that neither side is "in a rush" to hammer out the details of the contract, all indications are that Nowitzki will return to Dallas, as expected, for a 21st NBA season. Nowitzki started 77 games as a 39-year-old in 2017-18, averaging 12.0 points and 5.7 rebounds while hitting 40.9 percent of his three-point looks. He'll enter the 2018-19 season ranking first among active players in points, games played, minutes, field goal attempts, and defensive rebounds.
