Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Gets back in double digits Saturday

Nowitzki supplied 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes in Saturday's 91-89 loss to the Nuggets.

The future Hall of Famer snapped a three-game streak of single-digit point totals, getting back over the 10-point mark with the help of an impressive 60.0 percent success rate from behind the arc. Nowitzki had actually failed to hit double digits in the scoring column in five of the last six contests overall prior to Saturday, and he remains mired in a four-game shooting slump that seen him drain just 27.7 percent of his 36 shot attempts during that stretch. The 39-year-old has remained more consistent on the glass, as he's hauled in between four and nine rebounds in six of the last seven contests.