Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Gets back in double digits Saturday
Nowitzki supplied 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes in Saturday's 91-89 loss to the Nuggets.
The future Hall of Famer snapped a three-game streak of single-digit point totals, getting back over the 10-point mark with the help of an impressive 60.0 percent success rate from behind the arc. Nowitzki had actually failed to hit double digits in the scoring column in five of the last six contests overall prior to Saturday, and he remains mired in a four-game shooting slump that seen him drain just 27.7 percent of his 36 shot attempts during that stretch. The 39-year-old has remained more consistent on the glass, as he's hauled in between four and nine rebounds in six of the last seven contests.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Double-doubles in Friday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores 15 points in 26 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Blocks three shots in victory•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores 20 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Leads team with 18 in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Scores 16 points Saturday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...