Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Good to go Tuesday

Nowitzki (ankle) has been cleared to play and will start as usual in Tuesday's tilt with the Trail Blazers, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Nowitzki came into Tuesday with a questionable designation, but after testing out his ankle during pregame warmups, feels healthy enough to take the court. The Mavericks are heading into a back-to-back set, so it's possible Nowitzki is limited Tuesday or held out of Wednesday's contest entirely.