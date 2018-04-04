Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Good to go Tuesday
Nowitzki (ankle) has been cleared to play and will start as usual in Tuesday's tilt with the Trail Blazers, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Nowitzki came into Tuesday with a questionable designation, but after testing out his ankle during pregame warmups, feels healthy enough to take the court. The Mavericks are heading into a back-to-back set, so it's possible Nowitzki is limited Tuesday or held out of Wednesday's contest entirely.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Listed as questionable Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Will play Sunday vs. Cleveland•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Questionable Sunday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Playing, starting Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Probable for Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Solid game despite questionable designation•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...