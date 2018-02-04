Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Grabs seven boards in decent outing on Saturday

Nowitzki tallied 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and an assist in 26 minutes during Saturday's 106-99 win over the Kings.

Nowirzki continues to be a steady presence in Dallas' frontcourt, and the 39-year-old just keeps chugging along with decent stat lines. He's been averaging 12 points and 5.6 rebounds this season, and while that's nowhere near his totals of the old days, he's still making an impact.