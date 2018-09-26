Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Has yet to practice
Nowitzki (ankle) has not participated in practice thus far, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports. According to coach Rick Carlisle, "[Nowitzki] hasn't been on the floor yet. He's doing gradually better. I don't know that there's any reason to talk about anything until next week at the earliest."
As expected, the veteran is very limited early in camp. The organization has little priority to rush him back and risk making things worse prior to the regular season. Nowitzki should be considered questionable for the preseason opener.
