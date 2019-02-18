Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Hits three long-balls in loss
Nowitzki finished with nine points (3-3 FG, 3-3 3Pt) in four minutes in Team Giannis' loss to Team LeBron in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.
Nowitzki played only four minutes but managed to drain three shots from beyond the arc in the loss. Although he's not fantasy-relevant in his final season, Nowtizki will end his career as a one-time champion and one of the NBA's top-ten leading scorers of all time. The 21-year vet will be a future Hall of Famer.
