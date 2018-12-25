Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Likely available Wednesday

Nowitzki (rest) is listed as probable for Wednesday's matchup with the Pelicans.

Nowitzki was rested in the Mavericks' last game Sunday, but he should be ready to return after a three-day break. Nowitzki played a season-high 12 minutes his last time out, so he should be good for at least that many Wednesday, if needed.

