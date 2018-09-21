Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Likely to come off bench
Nowitzki will likely come off the bench this season, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reports.
The veteran started all 77 games in which he played in his age-39 season a year ago, but that was due in part to necessity, as the Mavericks were especially thin at the center position. As Nowitzki moves into his 21st NBA season -- all with the Mavs -- coach Rick Carlisle told reporters that he anticipates bringing the now-40-year-old off the bench. Given the mileage on Nowitzki's body, the decision isn't overly surprising, and the future-hall-of-famer can still be productive in a reduced role. Nowitzki managed 12.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game last season, and he shot better than 40 percent from three for the first time since 2012-13. With Nowitzki likely on his way to the bench, the Mavs could be clearing a spot for rookie Luka Doncic to enter the lineup, though that has not been confirmed.
