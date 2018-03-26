Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Limited at practice, expects to play

Nowitzki (knee) was limited at practice Monday but is expected to play Tuesday against the Kings, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports. "Dirk is a little banged up, but i think he's going to be okay," coach Rick Carlisle said. "He did some things (at practice), but not everything today."

The veteran has been incredibly durable this season, having played in all but one game for the Mavs, who have dropped five straight contests heading into Tuesday. All signs point to Nwitzki making another start, and Carlisle hinted that the team does not plan to rest Nowitzki on the second half of a back-to-back Wednesday against the Lakers.