Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Limited to elliptical work

Nowitzki (ankle) was spotted walking on a treadmill and riding a stationary bike during Tuesday's practice, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

After Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said last Friday that Nowitzki wouldn't be ready for game action for at least two weeks, the veteran big man hasn't given much evidence to suggest he's nearing a return to the court. Until Nowitzki is able to resume practicing regularly without restrictions, the Mavericks likely won't provide a firm target date for his return. Once healthy, the 40-year-old could be deployed off the bench, but even if he starts, Nowitzki may see his minutes per game tail off for the third consecutive season. Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell should be the main beneficiaries of added playing time for the duration of Nowitzki's absence.