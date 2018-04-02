Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Listed as questionable Tuesday
Nowitzki (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a left ankle injury.
Nowitzki was also listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers with what was likely the same ankle injury, but he ended up playing 21 minutes in that contest. With Nowitzki still listed as a probable starter for Tuesday, chances are the veteran is in the lineup once again, but the team likely won't have an official update until after shootaround in the morning.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Will play Sunday vs. Cleveland•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Questionable Sunday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Playing, starting Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Probable for Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Solid game despite questionable designation•
-
Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...