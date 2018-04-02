Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Listed as questionable Tuesday

Nowitzki (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a left ankle injury.

Nowitzki was also listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers with what was likely the same ankle injury, but he ended up playing 21 minutes in that contest. With Nowitzki still listed as a probable starter for Tuesday, chances are the veteran is in the lineup once again, but the team likely won't have an official update until after shootaround in the morning.