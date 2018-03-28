Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Listed as questionable Wednesday

Nowitzki is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Lakers, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

The team has yet to disclose a reason for Nowitzki's designation, though it could be rest related, as the veteran is shooting just 25.0 percent over his past three games. If he ends up missing the contest, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber are candidates to see extra run.