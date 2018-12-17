Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Listed probable Tuesday
Nowitzki is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
The Mavs are simply being cautious with the veteran, who will essentially be probable on a game-to-game basis from here on out after he made his season debut last week. Nowitzki played six minutes off the bench Thursday against the Suns and followed up with eight minutes in Sunday's matchup with the Kings. Nowitzki's workload could continue to gradually increase over the next week, but his minutes are likely to be capped somewhere in the low-to-mid-teens on most nights.
