Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Logs 30 points in final home game
Nowitzki turned in 30 points (11-31 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 win over the Suns.
Nowitzki posted a season high scoring total in this the final home game of his historic career. It may be tough for the 40-year-old legend to fire up this many shots on the second night of a back-to-back. Nevertheless, he's set to take the court one final time during Wednesday's finale versus the Spurs.
