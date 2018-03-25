Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Makes up for poor shooting on glass

Nowitzki (knee) managed four points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 23 minutes in Saturday's 102-98 loss to the Hornets.

Nowitzki continues to play through tendinitis in his left knee, and it appeared to affect his shooting to an unknown degree Saturday. The 39-year-old has now gone just 4-for-15 from the field over the last two games, including 0-for-7 from three-point range. However, the seemingly ageless veteran had enough spring in his legs to post his best rebound total since Feb. 24, salvaging his fantasy night during what was his second consecutive four-point effort. The one concern with Nowitzki's outlook for the remainder of the season is that head coach Rick Carlisle could opt to shut him down if the knee issues persist, but that's by no means a sure proposition.