Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Mavs decline option, expected to re-sign
The Mavericks have declined Nowitzki's option, but are expected to re-sign him for the 2018-19 season, Drew Davison of the Star Telegram reports.
The move is more of a paperwork decision for the Mavericks as they attempt to lure free agents to Dallas. Nowitzki will no doubt re-sign with the Mavs and enter a record 21st season with a single team. The veteran averaged 12 points across 77 games for the team last season. He is currently nursing an ankle injury that stems from the end of last season, but it is not expected to be an issue once the training camp commences.
