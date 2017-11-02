Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Near double-double in loss
Nowitzki registered 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 119-98 loss to the Clippers.
The ageless veteran was highly efficient with his modest amount of minutes, hauling in his second-highest amount of rebounds in the process. Nowitzki did see his three-game streak of multiple three-pointers come to an end, but he's drained at least one long-distance shot in four straight. The 20-year pro likely won't see over 30 minutes in any game this season, but he's proven capable of generating solid numbers with an abbreviated allotment of playing time (six straight double-digit scoring efforts).
