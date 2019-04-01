Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: New season high in boards
Nowitzki tallied seven points (2-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds and one block in 27 minutes Sunday in the Mavericks' 106-103 win over the Thunder.
Nowitzki's poor shooting performance sullied his overall numbers, but he at least made up for it to some degree with the season-high rebound total. At a time in the NBA calendar when many teams are shutting down veterans or limiting their playing time, Nowitzki has cleared 25 minutes in three of his past four outings. There's reason to think he may continue to handle meaningful minutes the rest of the way as a final salvo for what will likely be his last NBA season.
