Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Not listed on injury report
Nowitzki (rest) is no longer listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against Phoenix.
Nowitzki was held out of Sunday's matchup against Memphis, although he didn't sustain any type of injury. He figures to draw the start in what figures to be the last game in Dallas in his career.
