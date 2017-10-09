Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Not listed on Monday injury report

Nowitzki, who sat out the Mavs' last preseason game Oct. 5 for rest purposes, isn't listed on the team's injury report heading into Monday's exhibition against the Magic, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

The Mavericks have little to gain by handing the 39-year-old Nowitzki extended minutes during the exhibition slate, but his absence from the injury report Monday suggests that he'll likely pick up some run as Dallas finishes out a home-and-home series with Orlando. Nowitzki is poised to enter the regular season as the Mavs' starting center, but he could see his playing time decline further from the 26.4 minutes per game he logged in 2016-17 with the more defensive-minded Nerlens Noel offering head coach Rick Carlisle an attractive alternative off the bench.