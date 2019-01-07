Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Not on report

Nowitzki (rest) is not listed on the Mavs' injury report heading in Monday's game against the Lakers.

The veteran was held out of Saturday's game in Philly for rest purposes, but all indications are that he'll be back to availability Monday night. Nowitzki recently played a season-high 16 minutes in Boston on Friday, but he's firmly off of the fantasy basketball radar this season.

