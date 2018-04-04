Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Not with team Wednesday

Nowitzki didn't travel with the Mavericks to Orlando and won't play in Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle impingement, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Wednesday marks the start of a three-game road trip for the Mavericks, and given the team's status as a non-contender, it wouldn't be surprising if Nowitzki didn't join the team or games in Detroit on Friday and in Philadelphia on Sunday. It's more likely, however, that Nowitzki would be available for the Mavericks' season and home finale April 10 against the Suns, though he would presumably be restricted to around the 24.7 minutes per game he's averaged in his 77 appearances in 2018-19. The Mavericks should provide an update on Nowitzki's status for Friday as that game draws nearer, but at this point, fantasy owners are probably best off looking at other frontcourt options for the final handful of games. The absences of Nowitzki and Nerlens Noel (suspension) should open up more playing time down low for the likes of Maxi Kleber and Johnathan Motley.